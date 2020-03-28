SCDHEC announces new COVID-19 case in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As of today, the total number of COVID-19 cases statewide is 660 cases in 40 counties, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Additionally, DHEC is reporting 121 additional cases of COVID-19 today. One of the new cases is in Newberry County, bringing the total number of cases in Newberry County to two.

This high number of cases is due to reporting cases from a backlog that had developed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory due to a nationwide shortage in the chemicals required for performing testing. As of yesterday, DHEC’s Laboratory has the necessary chemicals and is processing tests as normal. The lab is operating extended hours and is testing samples seven days a week.

All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

