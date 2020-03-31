Governor to close non-essential businesses

SOUTH CAROLINA — Governor Henry McMaster as issued a new order for the suspension of non-essential, close contact businesses, venues and activities — effective April 1.

McMaster presented three categories, Entertainment Venues, Athletic Facilities and Activities, and Close Contact Service Providers.

Entertainment Venues: night clubs, bowling alleys, arcades, concert venues, theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers, tourist attractions, racetracks, indoor children play areas (not daycares), adult entertainment venues, bingo halls, venues operated by social clubs (like Rotarians).

Athletic Facilities and Activities: sports requiring interaction with another person of closer than six feet; activities requiring shared equipment; activities of commercial or public playground equipment.

Close Contact Service Providers: barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons and spas, body-art facilities and tattoo services, tanning salons, massage-therapy establishments and massage services.

McMaster said they have created a group that will be at the Department of Commerce for verification and classification of various businesses they are referring to.

If a business owner has a question they can contact them at covid19sc@sccommerce.com or call 803-734-2873.

McMaster said a decision will be made within 24-hours, and while the determination is being made — if a business calls and wants to know if they are included — they can continue with normal operations until they are so informed.

