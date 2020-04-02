Two new cases of COVID-19 in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) today reported 261 additional cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total cases to 1,554 in all 46 counties*.

Two of these new cases are in Newberry County, there are now four reported cases in Newberry County.

“There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others.”

All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_th-1-1-2.jpg