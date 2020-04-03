NMS teacher receives $1,000 classroom bonus

Courtesy photo Carol Marlow, an inclusion teacher at Newberry Middle School, with a $1,000 gift card to Staples, as a part of the company’s seventh annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway. -

NEWBERRY — TCC, one of the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailers, awarded Carol Marlow, an inclusion teacher at Newberry Middle School, with a $1,000 gift card to Staples, as a part of the company’s seventh annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway.

“I never win anything so I was very excited to see that I had won,” said Marlow. “I plan on using this $1,000 Staples gift card to purchase necessary supplies for my classroom.”

As a part of this year’s Big Impact, TCC selected 20 teachers across the U.S. and awarded them $1,000 each to further support their biggest needs in the classroom. Marlow was one of the winners who said classroom supplies was her largest need.

“We are blessed with the opportunity to support teachers and students across the country,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room LLC, parent company of TCC. “Teachers are one of our most precious resources and they spend an average of $480 out of their own pockets each year on classroom supplies. We hope this token of our appreciation for their hard work helps them to provide a brighter future for our young minds.”

More information about the Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway is available at www.TCCRocks.com. Supporters of the campaign are encouraged to use hashtags #TeachersRock2020 and #BetterTogether on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.

To learn more about TCC, visit www.TCCRocks.com. Customers can also connect with the company at www.facebook.com/tcctalk and www.twitter.com/tcctalk.

Carol Marlow, an inclusion teacher at Newberry Middle School, with a $1,000 gift card to Staples, as a part of the company’s seventh annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_Image-11.jpg Carol Marlow, an inclusion teacher at Newberry Middle School, with a $1,000 gift card to Staples, as a part of the company’s seventh annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway. Courtesy photo