Long makes Eagle Scout

Courtesy photo Grayson Long’s fellow troop members and scouts from other troops came to support him during his Eagle ceremony. Pictured, beginning with the front row: Tyler Buckley, Preston Dawkins, Will Hawkins, Gillard Smith, Wesley Fowler, Brandon Fowler, Jimmy Berry, Curtis Boland, Marc Hunter, Grayson Long, Mike Cousins, Sam Hawkins, Seth Buzhardt, Nick Morris, Jeremy Hollowell, Phillip Allison, Roman Studer, Bob Beard, Trent Fowler, Ben Hawkins, Hugh Smith, Gus Franklin, Johnny Long, Andrew Green, Chad Hawkins and Lynn Cousins. - Courtesy photo Troop 316 Leaders came out to show their support for Grayson Long. Pictured, front row left to right, Bob Beard, Grayson Long, Mike Cousins, Lynn Cousins; back row, left to right, Gus Franklin, Chad Hawkins and Phillip Allison. - Courtesy photo Grayson Long gave credit to his family for their support as he worked to reach the Eagle rank. He also gave his father, Jason Long, a mentor pin during the ceremony. Pictured, left to right, Dana Long, Grayson Long, Jason Long and Ava Grace Long. - Courtesy photo Grayson Long stands proudly with his grandparents, who he gave mentor pins during the ceremony. Pictured, left to right: Patsy Long, Grayson Long, Debbie Graham and Danny Wayne Graham. - -

POMARIA — Grayson Long, of Boy Scout Troop 316, recently earned the highest rank a scout can receive, Eagle Scout.

Long’s journey to reaching Eagle began with a recruitment trip, where he was not initially sold on the idea until a cousin told Long about the “big ole’ belt buckle that comes along with getting it.”

That was the selling point for Long, who said from that point on that was his drive to reach Eagle — keeping him in the scouts.

Before Long could call himself an Eagle Scout he had to complete a number of tasks, including earning the required 12 badges and completing an Eagle project.

Out of all the badges he earned, Long said he didn’t have a favorite, although the most aggravating was the cooking badge.

“Not because I can’t cook, the paperwork for it is ridiculous because you have to find prices, calories and all kinds of nutrition facts on every single item that would be on a ten-day menu,” he said. “You have to do paperwork on all of it – you also have to be a leader in the troop for a certain amount of time and do service projects throughout the community for each rank,” Long said.

For Long’s Eagle project, he chose to build an outdoor Nativity for his church, St. Matthew Lutheran Church. This was something the church never had before.

Long enlisted the help of his fellow troop members and his family to help him complete the project.

“Had about five boys from the troop help me out and one adult leader — on top of the whole family. You have to get the plans for doing the Nativity, the materials to do it, gather everybody and then have food for everybody,” he said.

Long added that finally reaching the rank of Eagle was a great feeling.

“Because for most people, when they join scouts, that is their end goal. It’s rough being out of it because I know I can’t get the time back. To join that exclusive club of people that have it, it’s a real good feeling,” he said.

Long commended his parents, Dana and Jason Long, for their endless support throughout his scouting journey.

“It’s not a cheap thing by any means, I went to nationals in 2017 and that was a pretty expensive experience. They’ve probably spent thousands of dollars over my scouting years. Up until 15-16 years old you can’t drive, so it’s a good bit of time to go there and back that many times,” Long said.

Moving forward, Long — who is the junior assistant scoutmaster of his troop — will begin working on earning his Palms.

“I already have my Bronze, but I’m gonna work on the others. It’s really just helping the younger guys in the troop who have yet to get theirs and making sure everything runs smoothly,” he said.

