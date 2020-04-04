Three new COVID-19 cases in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Reports today by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) brings the number of confirmed cases to eight with the COVID-19 virus. Of the three new cases two were reported in the postal communities of Whitmire and Kinards, with the other reported as “unknown” for the postal area.

According to a CodRED notification, the increase in confirmed cases may be due to the availability of the test; therefore, do not panic as you see numbers continue to rise in Newberry County.

The first confirmed case reported within Newberry County was more than 14-days ago. SCDHEC does not provide specific information on persons diagnosed to the local governments. Also, local case numbers reflect only residents of Newberry County and do not reflect persons working in Newberry County but residing in another area of the state or nation.

Because this is a new disease and much is unknown about it, the best measures everyone can do to help the spread of COVID-19 is to continue to act responsibly and follow directives:

• Practice good personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness.

• Stay at home especially if you are sick or not feeling well.

• Travel only when and where absolutely necessary.

• Practice social distancing and avoid congregating.

• Be mindful of the elderly and those with chronic health issues.

• Do not Panic, do not Hoard.

With the addition of today’s count, 40 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 with 1,917 positive cases.

Newberry County Emergency Management Director Tommy Long, along with Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, are continuing to monitor the coronavirus situation in Newberry County, as well as the rest of South Carolina. They will update as warranted.

