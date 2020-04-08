Two new COVID-19 cases in Newberry County, one death announced

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) today announced 139 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including 12 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,552, and those who have died to 63.

Two of the new cases are in Newberry County, one of the cases is in the Newberry postal code and the other is in the Prosperity postal code.

One of the deaths announced today was one of the positive cases in Newberry County. According to SCDHEC, this was an elderly individual.

