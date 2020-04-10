ISE donates Tyvek Suits to NCMH

Courtesy photo Donna Branham, assistant manager of Newberry Hospital’s Purchasing Department, with the donated Tyvek Suits from ISE America, Inc. - Courtesy photo Dean Wise, vice president at ISE America Inc. Newberry, and Kathy Wicker, the sales manager/HR representative with ISE, with the boxes of Tyvek Suits donated to the hospital. -

NEWBERRY — In keeping with helping the community in a time of need, representatives from ISE America, Inc. donated extra Tyvek Suits to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Brenda Williams, executive director of the Newberry County Memorial Hospital Foundation, said Kathy Wicker, the sales manager/HR representative with ISE, reached out to the foundation last week, asking if they’d be interested in the Tyvek Suits.

“The hospital is very grateful and appreciative of any personal protective equipment that comes our way,” Williams said.

Doug Wicker, vice president at ISE America Inc. Newberry, said Kristi Scott, DVM, who is part the ISE America in Newberry, reminded them they had a large supply of Tyvek Suits available for their employees to wear in the chicken houses, to prevent the spread of avian influenza between chicken houses, when needed.

“We have not had a need in quite a while to use the Tyveks, we thought Newberry Hospital was a good place for us to donate some of them. We really wanted the hospital to have them,” Wicker said.

Karen Anderson, director of Newberry Hospital’s Purchasing Department, expressed her gratitude for the contribution to the hospital.

“It definitely helps me sleep better at night to know we have the supplies to protect our staff,” she said.

“Karen and Donna Branham (assistant manager of Newberry Hospital’s Purchasing Department) and the rest of the purchasing staff have been and continue to work hard to find personal protective equipment for our people,” Williams said.

Donna Branham, assistant manager of Newberry Hospital’s Purchasing Department, with the donated Tyvek Suits from ISE America, Inc. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_DSC_0878.jpg Donna Branham, assistant manager of Newberry Hospital’s Purchasing Department, with the donated Tyvek Suits from ISE America, Inc. Courtesy photo Dean Wise, vice president at ISE America Inc. Newberry, and Kathy Wicker, the sales manager/HR representative with ISE, with the boxes of Tyvek Suits donated to the hospital. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_DSC_0877.jpg Dean Wise, vice president at ISE America Inc. Newberry, and Kathy Wicker, the sales manager/HR representative with ISE, with the boxes of Tyvek Suits donated to the hospital. Courtesy photo

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.