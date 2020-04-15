Literary Luncheon canceled

NEWBERRY — The annual Literary Luncheon of the Friends of the Newberry County Library, originally scheduled for May 5, has been canceled for 2020.

Karen White, who was chosen as the luncheon speaker, has promised to make a visit to Newberry a top priority for the spring of 2021 — when she makes her book tour. The Newberry Friends organization regrets that their 20-year tradition of sponsoring a Literary Luncheon must be broken this year, but they are confident that the strong community support will resume in the future.