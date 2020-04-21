Two new COVID-19 cases in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) today (April 21) announced 172 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Two of of the new cases are in Newberry County.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 20, SCDHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,392 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,521 positive and 10,871 were negative. A total of 42,441 total tests by both SCDHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. SCDHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

• Monitoring for symptoms.

• Practicing social distancing.

• Avoiding touching frequently touched items.

• Regularly washing your hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about SCDHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_th-1-2-1-1-1-1-.jpg