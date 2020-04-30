Two new COVID-19 cases in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) today announced 220 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 12 additional deaths were reported to DHEC.

Two of these new cases are in Newberry County — this brings the total amount of cases in Newberry County to 26.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 29, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 15,251 tests for SCCOVID-19. Of these tests, 2,009 were positive and 13,242 were negative. A total of 56,512 total tests by both SCDHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. SCDHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

• Monitoring for symptoms.

• Practicing social distancing.

• Avoiding touching frequently touched items.

• Regularly washing your hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about SCDHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

