Food Drive to help Manna House

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry and the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce are currently holding a food drive to benefit the Manna House.

Donations for the Mana House will be accepted until May 8.

“So many people are out of work right now, kids are home 24/7 needing three meals a day and money is tight for so many families. Food pantries are struggling to keep up with the demand. Our community and Manna House need help. Manna House has been unable to give out donations because of the inability to be in the DSS building during the current guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. As soon as DSS is able to open their doors for Manna House to give their donations, they will be in dire need for all the help they can get. They hope to be back in place mid-month,” said Jana Boice, Human Resource manager with the City of Newberry.

Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, said Boice approached her about helping with this food drive.

“We are happy to be able to assist by promoting the food drive and serving as a collection point to help our neighbors in need,” she said. “Food needs are an ongoing concern in our community and especially at this time when income may be even more limited by the current pandemic.”

Donations can be dropped off at City Hall (1330 College Street, Newberry) or Community Hall (1209 Caldwell Street, Newberry). Both locations will have shopping carts located outside of their buildings, donations can be placed in those carts. Donations will be taken inside at the end of each day, at both locations.

Any non-perishable item will be accepted, and are appreciated, but Mana House did provide a list of needs: water bottles, canned fruits/vegetables, canned foods, pasta sauce and noodles, rice, grits, oatmeal, flour, sugar, cornmeal, ramen noodles, dried beans, loaf bread, coffee and creamer, bar soap, dish detergent, laundry detergent, paper towels, toilet tissue.

“Each family receives food items based on their family size and needs — along with paper products, dish detergent, laundry detergent and soap,” Boice said.

When open, the Manna House’s hours are Monday-Friday from 1-2 p.m. Currently, if you need to contact them you can call the DSS office at 803-321-2155. Once they are back open, anyone that is in need can go to the DSS building, 2107 Wilson Road, Newberry. The only requirement for receiving help from Manna House is to complete a short form answering a few questions, according to Boice.

“They have been unable to get into their building, except to bring donations in. We hope they are able to offer help to those in need in the upcoming weeks and it is imperative they have enough donations on hand. Having the food drive this week ensures they will have donations ready as soon as they are approved to open,” Boice said. “The Manna House is celebrating their 30th year of service to the community this year. Everyone that helps with Manna House is strictly a volunteer. They have no paid staff.”

Boice hopes that at the end of each day during the food drive, which began April 30, they will have shopping carts full of donations.

