Living Hope Foundation receives Food Lion Feeds grant

NEWBERRY — Food Lion Feeds announced the recipients of one million dollars in grant funding being awarded to nearly 600 feeding agencies across its 10-state footprint as part of its continued efforts to care for neighbors impacted by COVID-19.

The funds are being distributed to local feeding agencies affiliated with the 30 regional Feeding America® food bank partners across the towns and cities in Food Lion’s service area, including the Harvest Hope Food Bank. Food Lion has partnered with the food bank for more than 20 years as part of its mission to end hunger in our communities. These grant resources will enable each agency to purchase food and other critical items needed to meet increasing demand during this unprecedented time.

The Living Hope Foundation, in Newberry, received $900.

The grants are part of the more than $3.1 million in COVID-19 relief efforts Food Lion announced recently, representing the largest single community relief donation ever made by the retailer.

“This is an unprecedented and challenging time, and we know our neighbors are counting on us more than ever to help nourish their families,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president. “From schoolchildren missing meals while schools are out, to parents who have lost jobs, and seniors who are struggling to make ends meet, we’re committed to serving all of our neighbors now more than ever. We are doing what we can to support our food bank partners and these local feeding agencies that share our passion for ensuring none of our neighbors have to worry about where their next meal will come from.”