Newberry College appoints Grooms to Student Engagement, Greek Life

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced that Kenntrail Grooms will serve as director of student engagement and Greek life.

The 2007 Newberry graduate has returned to his alma mater from Benedict College, where he was assistant director of student activities and new student programs.

“In my collegiate and professional careers, I can personally attest that student engagement played a vital role by providing me with necessary skills to build a successful future,” said Grooms. “As director, I will strive to provide the best experience for our students, because student engagement and academic and athletic success all go hand-in-hand.”

Grooms was heavily involved during his time as a Newberry College student. He was a member of the marching band, Metoka Galeda Gospel Choir, the Newberry College Singers, and he remains a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. He also served as a new student orientation leader and resident advisor.

After earning a bachelor’s in psychology, Grooms served as a case manager for Westview Behavioral Health Services, as a counselor for LRADAC in Columbia, and as leadership development specialist at Benedict College.

In his community, he has volunteered with the Alston Wilkes Society Columbia Youth Home, the C.A. Johnson High School Family Literacy Initiative, and the South Carolina 4-H Program. He is an active member of Grace Christian Church in Columbia.

“We are proud to welcome Kenntrail back to Newberry College to fill this vital role,” said Dean of Students Sandra Rouse. “His drive, experience and love for the college will allow him to make a lasting impact on our students’ experience.”

In addition to his Newberry College degree, Grooms holds a master’s degree in counseling with an emphasis in mental health from Webster University.