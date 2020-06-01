Council reallocates funds for various improvements

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council approved first reading of an ordinance that would reallocate $300,000 in funds already on hand, but originally borrowed during Fiscal Year 2019-20.

Originally, the funds were going to be used to purchase an existing building and renovate it for use by the facilities maintenance department. However, the funding will now be reallocated for Courthouse elevator repairs ($150,000), Detention Center alarm system ($85,000), Consolidated Fire Department roof replacement ($30,000) and Prosperity Fire Department roof replacement ($35,000).

The first reading was approved after Councilwoman Harriett Rucker made a motion and Councilman Travis Reeder gave a second.

In other business, council approved a resolution accepting FAA Grants for reimbursement of Cares Act-related expenses. This resolution accepts and authorizes the county administrator to execute a $20,000 grant for the Newberry County Airport.

“This funding is intended to assist airports impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic, though it allows for broad latitude in how it is spent. The airport manager intends to use the funding to repair the security access gate into the airport, and to repair doors to T-hangars,” said County Administrator Wayne Adams.

Rucker made a motion to accept the resolution, which was seconded by Councilman Steve Stockman. Councilman Scott Cain recused himself from voting, due to the fact he actively uses the airport. The resolution passed 5-0.

The next resolution declared the intention of Newberry County to reimburse itself for certain expenditures with the proceeds of debt to be incurred by Newberry County.

“This resolution would allow the county to reimburse itself from the proceeds of a planned borrowing for Fiscal Year 20-21. The county would pay cash from fund balance for a pumper-tanker fire truck (demo) that is in stock now ($300,000) and be reimbursed once that borrowing is funded,” said Adams.

This new pumper-tanker would be assigned to the Little Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.

This resolution was approved after Stockman made a motion and Cain gave a second.

The final resolution approved a memorandum of understanding between the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General and State Law Enforcement Bureau and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

“This resolution acknowledges that the Sheriff will be entering into an interagency agreement, the purpose of which is to combat fraud in the use of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. EBT cards are similar to credit or debit cards but are used to administer the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as ‘food stamps.’ This agreement is slightly modified from an existing one that was approved in 2015,” Adams said.

This resolution was approved after Cain made a motion and Rucker gave a second.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.