Newberry County Council District Four Q&A

Hawkins

NEWBERRY COUNTY — During the June 9 Republican Primary, voters will have a decision when it comes to the Newberry County Council District Four Republican candidate. Brian Hawkins and Robert Shealy are running to appear on the November ballot as a Republican.

The following questions were posed to both candidates.

What made you decide to run for Newberry County Council?

Hawkins: “After being blessed to have success with my farming and small business endeavors, I feel that God is providing a new chapter in my life. One that will allow me to give back to my community with service that will support and protect the very backbone of Newberry County. That backbone being Agriculture and Small Business.”

Shealy: “As a lifelong resident of Newberry County, I feel that we the people of Newberry are in need of fresh leadership. I believe our current council has done a good job; however, it is time for change.”

If elected (or re-elected) to Newberry County Council, what would your top priority be?

Hawkins: “I plan to support changes in our county Fire Service. I believe that a county-wide fire chief is essential. I also will push for one paid fire fighter on duty at each county station at all times. This will provide not only faster service to fire scenes, but could potentially reduce insurance rates for our citizens and industries outside of the city limits. This will indeed cost money, but I believe using a zero based budget strategy, funds can be saved to support this new service.”

Shealy: “If elected, my focus would be on how to address our current taxation practices. I would also like to see how we could improve or develop more residential developments for working class people to support our various industrial businesses.”

How would you work to improve and support economic development in Newberry County?

Hawkins: “Supporting economic development is vital to the continued success of Newberry County. Economic development must work for small business, just as it does for large industry. County government must also look to help existing businesses, not just attracting new ones.”

Shealy: “I have been involved in Economic Development in my full-time job working to gather information for the Economic Development Office recruiting new businesses. I would continue to work with them along with the County Administrator to identify future opportunities for growth. I would also in my first term if elected attend the South Carolina Economic Development Institute.”

Are there county ordinances currently in place you would like to see repealed/modified? Are there ordinances not currently enacted/enforced you feel should be?

Hawkins: “I think that we need to conduct a thorough review of all ordinances in our county to ensure that they serve a purpose to our citizens and are efficiently carried out. As mentioned above, this would be done as part of the budget process. This would be a zero based budget process that takes in to account all expenditures and service is provided. At this time, we should set our priorities and repeal ineffective programs, saving or redirecting funds.”

Shealy: “There are no ordinances that pop out to me at this time that need to be modified or repealed; however, if elected, I will work to straighten out any issues that may arise from these ordinances.”

“There are no ordinances that need enacting or enforced that I’m aware of at this time; however, I will be looking into this if elected.”

Will you be accessible to residents who encounter a perceived problem and will you maintain contact until said problem is resolved?

Hawkins: “Being self-employed, I control my schedule and will be available at all times to our citizens and will follow-up until the answer to their question/problem is provided.”

Shealy: “I will most assuredly be accessible to the residents of Newberry County who have any issues and will do all I can to follow them out until the problem is resolved.”

Final statement, what is something you’d like voters in Newberry Count to know about you?

Hawkins: “In conclusion, I would like the citizens of Newberry County to know that I am rooted in Newberry. I grew up here, raised my kids here and have my businesses here. I understand that only when our county is successful can we all be successful. I look forward to the opportunity to serve each and every one of them on County Council.”

Shealy: “I would like everyone to know that I am a hard-working American man who puts God and Family first. I will be there when problems arise and I don’t back down from a fight if need be. I would like to help make Newberry County second to none in places to live in South Carolina.”

