Coming Together for Newberry advocates for racial justice

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Anguished at the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and so many more unarmed African-Americans who have been killed by police, and yet encouraged by the resulting international protests, Coming Together for Newberry urges:

• All public and private schools, colleges, and universities to educate all students, faculty, and staff concerning the history of racism and the systemic structures in place that support and maintain racism.

• The Sherriff’s Office and the police departments of Newberry County to ensure that all law enforcement officials have been trained in diversity sensitivity and de-escalation procedures.

• Churches, other houses of faith, and all organizations related to the public good to become intentional in caring for and listening to the needs of others coming from diverse cultures.

• All those in authority at local, state, and national levels to work toward routing out and eradicating structures of systemic racism including that of economic inequality based on racial and ethnic identity.

Coming Together for Newberry further encourage all individuals to reach across the racial divides in whatever way they are able to find a fulfilling richness in diversity.

Coming Together for Newberry is a diverse, multiracial group of residents in Newberry County working to overcome racial and ethnic barriers and create greater unity for the betterment and building up of our communities, our state, and our nation.