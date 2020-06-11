NEWBERRY — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Newberry County Memorial Hospital will host a free COVID-19 mobile testing clinic on June 18 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Newberry High School (3113 Main Street, Newberry).

According to the flyer provided by NCMH, the mobile testing clinic is easy to use. The mobile clinic will offer drive-through testing and pre-screening is not required — there is no cost to patients.

If you are 18 years of age, you will need to bring a parent or legal guardian with you, they will need to give consent before you can be tested, according to the flyer.

Residents will be contacted with their test results within 48-72 hours.

Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19 for more information.