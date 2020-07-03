Summer Enrichment Program begins next week

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Literacy Council will be holding their Summer Enrichment Program during the month of July at Wise Street Park.

According to Barbara Chapman, executive director of the Newberry County Literacy Council, this year’s program will run July 6-30, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

This year the program will have a cost of $25 per week for students, Chapman said this will help pay for snacks.

“Scholarships will be available if needed,” she said.

Each week there will be an enrollment cap of 15 students, Chapman said parents can send their students for just one week or for the entire month.

The program will have protocols due to COVID-19. Students must wear a mask all day, according to Chapman, they will also have hand washing stations and social distancing — there will not be any close contact activities.

“We will have masks for students, but they can also bring their own,” she said.

Chapman also said any restrooms that are utilized will be sanitized regularly.

“Learning never stops, this will be a great opportunity to get students outside and in a learning environment during the crucial summer months,” Chapman said.

For more information, call Newberry County Literacy Council at 803-276-8086.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.