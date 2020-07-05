CNNGA names new executive director

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority board voted to hire Jimmy Capps as its new general manager.

Capps is manager of gas system operations for Piedmont Natural Gas, which is owned by Duke Energy. He is over Piedmont’s gas technical field operations team in the Upstate of South Carolina, Western North Carolina and Nashville, Tenn. and has 30 years of experience in the natural gas business.

Capps will start in mid-August and work at CNNGA with current general manager Stan Bryson, who will retire on Dec. 31.