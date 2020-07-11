Newberry City Council District Five Q&A

Jackie Holmes Paige Sheena

NEWBERRY — Next Tuesday (July 14) there will be a special election for Newberry City Council Seat Five, following the death of Councilman Thomas Boyd in February.

Registered voters (In Ward One, Four and Five) will have the opportunity to cast their vote for either Jackie Holmes or Paige Sheena. Voters can now take the opportunity and go ahead and vote, via absentee. In fact, Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections is encouraging folks to go ahead and vote.

Director Shanna Proctor said voters can come into their office (1872 Wilson Road, Newberry) and do so.

The two candidates running are Paige Sheena of Charles Street — she has lived in Newberry for 16 years and Jackie Holmes, of Bedenbaugh Street — she has lived in Newberry 38 years.

The following questions were sent to both candidates, here are their responses:

What made you decide to run for City Council?

Paige Sheena: “I believe that Newberry is a wonderful place to live. I have lived in others places during my life, as when I was in college. Living in Newberry, I have realized that this is the place I choose to be.

“Living here and starting a business here, I have come to understand how the city works socially and politically. I believe that if you do not get into the arena you do not contribute. You cannot sit on the sidelines and then complain.

“Not a complaint, but I think the City of Newberry has tremendous growth potential and I would like to be part of it. I want to be part of the organization that can bring progress to fruition here. The City Council is the place where I know progress for our citizens can be facilitated.

“Some of the major concerns I will bring to the council are: improving education for our children and for adults, overcoming underemployment, bringing new employment opportunities to the city, improving intracity transportation, and possibly upgrading our health care system.”

Jackie Holmes: “After working and being very active with the Honorable Thomas Boyd, I learned so much and understood the need and importance of wanting to represent the constituents of my district, and believing in my heart that Your Voice Matters, if you have the right person in place, who is willing to be a team player and vocal.

“This is of great concern to many, a lack of communication. Also, I have always had the ability to lead, listen, help others and simply get the job done. Finally, after being in District Five for 38 years, I have seen the growth, and know the ongoing needs of the constituents. I didn’t just start during my campaign, walking, talking and helping children and others in my district, I am just continuing what I have always enjoyed doing. Due to my ongoing involvement in the community, I saw the need to continue the work that I started and to maintain the communication that I have already established with my constituents in District Five.

“By being that ongoing community person, I have establish that trust with my constituents. In today’s society, trust is an issue. I believe with my whole heart, ‘For many are called, but few are chosen.’ – Matthew 22:14.”

As a new member of council, what would your number one priority be? Why?

Paige Sheena: “Having a number priority on the issues is a difficult thing to choose. If we deal with underemployment we need deal with intracity transportation. If we are going to look to bring new jobs to Newberry, we need to upgrade our educational system for our citizens of all ages to be prepared for these jobs.”

Jackie Holmes: “Newberry is a great place to live, work, and play! In order to keep these three important pillars of the city flourishing, we have to keep our community safe. One of my number one priorities would be public safety, along with continuing to take all necessary precautions to flatten the COVID-19 curve. This is because public safety is an important concern that all citizens keep at the forefront of their daily living. It is vital that we invest in and build that trust in our law enforcement officials, as well as continuing to build that community policing and their efforts to keep all areas in the City of Newberry secure and livable, by utilizing equal and fair treatment for all.

“COVID-19 will have to be one of the City of Newberry’s concerns as well. In order to flatten the curve, there will have to be guidelines/laws in place, which will allow the city to continue to function safely for all of its citizens. If we are going to survive this pandemic, we all must do our part daily — such as wearing a mask and frequently washing your hands. I would support and continue to support any policies that would implement those procedures.”

How would you support locally owned businesses, and encourage locally owned businesses?

Paige Sheena: “One of the first things I would work on with other council members is to set up a ‘small business’ forum and a working group of small business members to have ongoing dialogue as to community needs, how the city can help and how we can bring in outside resources to support our businesses.

“Sharing of ideas is often an untapped gold mine. I would want to be the conduit for these groups to have their voices and ideas heard.”

Jackie Holmes: “Newberry is a great place to work and start your own business. I will continue the city’s efforts in zoning rights for small businesses, to help develop a mixture of small and commercial spaces — which will support multi-story pedestrian-oriented districts to help preserve our historical buildings in Downtown Newberry.

“Ensuring accessibility of spaces for local businesses in new development. This will help reserve portions of first floor and second floor spaces for small store fronts on Main Street.

“I strongly support organizations such as the Newberry Downtown Development Association efforts to support, enhance and develop small businesses in the downtown area with programs such as FasTrac.”

Are you currently active in the community? If yes, in what ways?

Paige Sheena: “I currently own and operate a nonprofit organization in Newberry, WORKRIDES, which assists those residents in need of safe, reliable, affordable transportation to and from work. At WORKRIDES, we offer free transportation to residents with no income to help them get to and from job interviews. We continue to offer free transportation for the first one or two weeks of new employment. WORKRIDES also provides free transportation to senior citizens and the handicapped and disabled to food pantries.

“I believe these services have made a very valuable contribution to the quality of life of Newberry residents. Also, I am an active member of the Red Cross servicing Newberry. As a Red Cross volunteer, I have responded to fire calls, assisted in installing smoke alarms with the Fire Department, assisting the Red Cross after storms, and teaching school children what to do in case of a fire and smoke and how to get out of a burning building.

“As a member of the Crime Watch committee, I meet with law enforcement to discuss ways of improving the safety of our city and our residents.”

Jackie Holmes: “Yes, I am very active in the community. I am an active member of New Enoree Baptist Church, where I served on the Usher Board, Pastor’s Aide, Missionary, New Enoree Association Mass Choir, and actively involved with youths during Vacation Bible School and during the year, as needed. I also serve as a volunteer with the New Enoree Baptist Church Living Hope Food Pantry.

“I am a life time member of the South Carolina Retired Education Association, where I am an annual scholarship reader for the state of South Carolina High School Seniors, Kappa Delta Pi ( International Honor Society in Education) member of the Newberry Rotary Club, Rotary Faculty Facilitator, Rotary Leadership Institute Completer, Newberry Opera House Guild (where I serve as a Board Member), as well as one of the newly elected Co-President of the Newberry Opera House Guild, Newberry County Chapter of the NAACP (where I serve as an Executive Board Member, and Scholarship Committee), Notary, United States Army Association, American Legion Post 219, West End Home and Neighborhood Watch Committee, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Poll Manager for Newberry Voter Registration, mentor and tutor, Homebound Teacher for Newberry School District, Newberry Census Complete Count Committee, Newberry Fire Department Community Involvement Group, University of South Carolina and Clemson Alumni, and the Newberry County Democratic Party.

“If elected, I would continue to do what I have done in the past, and being a certified teacher and retired military person, I can manage and work a schedule in the best interest of all, because I only do what I enjoy doing and by keeping the faith to move forward.”

What type of change would you like to bring to the City of Newberry?

Paige Sheena: “I would work hard to see our community bring in good paying jobs.

“I would like to work toward bringing in to the city major food outlets like: Trader Joes, Publix, Ingles, Smoothie King. I would like to see some of the major restaurant chains establish in town: Applebees, Chili’s, Cracker Barrel and Olive Garden.

“I would want to establish places for activities for our young people. Set up tournaments for the kids. I would want to establish fund raisers to collect money so we can demonstrate our appreciation to our first responders.”

Jackie Holmes: “There are several things that I could mention, but being that I spend time daily working with children and having conversations with them, it leads me to youth engagement. The need for more of the following would be some changes that I would like to see, because if we engage our youths, where it is affordable to all, this can lead to more positives than negatives:

• More racial equity training within the law enforcement to meet today’s societal changes/needs.

• Educational opportunities.

• Recreational community center.

• More outreach programs.

· Entertainment opportunities, such as bowling alley, movie theater, family entertainment venue — where families can gather for celebrations, have a full family style meal, meetings etc.

• More diverse opportunities/events.”

In what ways would you support and work with the multiple departments at the City of Newberry? (Such as Utilities, Parks, Recreation and Tourism and Public Safety.)

Paige Sheena: “I would be their advocate. I would obtain feedback from them as to how to improve our lives.

“Efficient utilities, parks and recreation tourism and public safety all contribute greatly to our quality of life. The people who provide these services should not be taken for granted. We should have channels to hear from them, their suggestions and their concerns.”

Jackie Holmes: “I strongly support all the departments at the City of Newberry. District Five has witnesses many challenges regarding gun violence in the West End Community. As a citizen, I am a part of the West End Neighborhood Safety Committee, which partners with the City of Newberry Police Department, ensuring that all safety is in the best interest of the community.

“Secondly, I am in full support of our City Parks and Recreation and Tourism Department. As a citizen in 2013, I worked very close with The Honorable Thomas Boyd on the revitalization and enhancement of the Dr. Julian Grant Park, in the West End Community. Furthermore, I will be an advocate for the city new recreational complex, located off Glenn Street Extension. Also, as an educator and grandmother, I support my students and grandchildren in their involvement in sports that are located in our fine recreational facilities.

“In regards to tourism and the City of Newberry, I strongly support all tourism events such as the Oktoberfest, Pork in the Park, Irish Fling and all other efforts to promote the City of Newberry. Within these tourism, I am a member of the Newberry Opera House Guild and the Newberry Rotary Club, which brings in various zip codes, that help us show case what the City of Newberry has to offer.

“As far as the City’s Utility Department, I strongly support the effectiveness of their ability to respond promptly in emergency situations. They provide professional services to all corners of the city, via commercial, residential, and industrial businesses.

“Some departments were not listed, but as your next city councilwoman, it is my job to establish long and short term objectives and priorities in the best interest of the city. Therefore, I will work with all council members to review and approve all departmental annual budgets, to keep the City of Newberry flourishing.”

What is one thing you’d like the voters of your district to know about you?

Paige Sheena: “I would like the voters to know that I am an optimist. I believe there is a reasonable solution to every problem.

“There is a theory that one person working by him/herself brings the power of one. Five people working together can be the power of twenty-five.

“I believe working with other council members I will contribute to improving the quality of life in Newberry.

“I am here. I will be available. And I will represent you.”

Jackie Holmes: “That I am a very honest, positive, energetic, dedicated, passionate, hard worker, law abiding citizen, and family oriented person. Everything that I choose to do, I enjoy doing it. I will do all I can, in my power, to represent the constituents of District Five. I will always remember, that District Five, chose me to represent them regardless. I will continue to walk, talk, and listen and communicate as well as get your feedback and concerns as often as possible. In closing, I have worked extremely hard in my 38 years, of being a part of the beautiful City of Newberry, from the home front, to the classroom, the battlefield, to community meetings, church activities etc.

“I have been there and is still there, ready and willing to take care of people, listening and bringing about changes for the good and supporting the fact that Newberry is a great place to live, work and play!”

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.