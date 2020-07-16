NEWBERRY — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a free COVID-19 mobile testing clinic Saturday, July 18 at the Helena Community Center.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the community center (902 Giff Street, Newberry).

According to the flyer from SCDHEC, the clinic will offer free drive-through testing, prescreening is not required.

The flyer further states that you’ll receive your test results quickly, residents will be contacted within 48-72 hours with the results of their test. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to bring a parent or legal guardian, as consent will need to be given before you can be tested.

Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19 for more information.