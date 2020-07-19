Newberry County fire departments receive FSSC community designation

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Fire Safe South Carolina (FSSC) has actively worked with local fire departments to develop community risk reduction (CRR) plans for their jurisdictions since its launch in June 2017.

With the help of local fire departments, they have worked to reduce fire-related injuries, promote consistent messaging, improve data quality, and provide valuable resources.

“Outreach has been tremendous,” State Fire’s CRR Chief Josh Fulbright said. “Departments reported more than 1,500 CRR events, educating more than 250,000 citizens. We congratulate designees, to whom alarm resources are available, and are providing each a custom Fire Safe S.C. Community sign denoting their success.”

Fire Safe S.C.’s organizational partners include the S.C. State Firefighters’ Association, the S.C. State Association of Fire Chiefs and the S.C. Fire Marshal Association. Together, they announce the following fire departments have been actively engaged and completed various goals for designation as a Fire Safe S.C. Community.

• City of Newberry Fire Department.

• Prosperity/Stoney Hill Fire Department.