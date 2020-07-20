Agriculture entrepreneurs awarded $125K in project funding

NEWBERRY COUNTY – Seven agricultural innovators will receive money for their businesses from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE).

Entrepreneurs pitched their businesses to a panel of judges who selected seven to share $125,000 in funding based on their business plans, presentations and demonstrated history of business success. One of those seven projects involved Carolina Pride Pastures. Alicia Holbrook intends to expand remote educational offerings at her alpaca farm, Carolina Pride Pastures, in Newberry County.

“With COVID-19 cancelling all of our on-site educational visits, we had to pivot and change to more of a virtual way of doing it. What we are doing is developing an interactive educational field trip, and it will be a complete package for educators, parents, homeschoolers — everybody that wants to download it,” said Holbrook. “People can learn all about alpacas and llamas and how we use them on our farm. It also hits the national standard of ELA, social studies, science and math.”

SCDA founded ACRE in 2018 to help identify and nurture new ideas and businesses in the Palmetto State’s agribusiness sector. In addition to the Advanced Entrepreneurship track, ACRE offers a curriculum program each fall to train and mentor beginning agricultural entrepreneurs.

“The future of South Carolina agriculture depends on innovation — we must grow and develop to survive,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “I hope these seven entrepreneurs inspire continued development and innovation across South Carolina agribusiness.”