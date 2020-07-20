SONIC Drive-In thanks teacher in Newberry with $209 donation

WHITMIRE – To recognize the entrepreneurial spirit driving teachers to meet their students’ distance learning needs during this difficult time, SONIC® Drive-In matched all donations to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, giving Carley Farmer at Whitmire Community School $209.

Through Limeades for Learning®, SONIC donated one million dollars to public school teacher requests across the country on Teacher Appreciation Day, supporting their endeavors to provide students with essential education resources.

Carley Farmer at Whitmire Community School was among the exceptional teachers whose project received funding, including: tables for a safe and creative classroom.

“Teachers across the country face new and complex challenges to keep their students learning right now,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. “As we continue to celebrate teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month, we sincerely thank educators like Carley Farmer, who are creatively keeping their students learning even as schools are closed. With SONIC’s one million dollar donation match, we were able to help teachers obtain resources for their students and will continue to empower them throughout the year.”

SONIC is committed to helping teachers now in this time of need, and all year long. Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC has donated $16.6 million to public school teachers, helping more than 21,000 teachers and impacting more than 5.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities and explore public school teacher requests in the Newberry community in need of support.