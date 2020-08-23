Richardson receives five years

NEWBERRY — Anthony Derome Richardson, 47, of Emory Street, Newberry, pled guilty to reckless homicide in General Sessions Court on Aug 5.

The charges stemmed from the March 2019 death of Jamain Wilson.

On March 23, 2019, we reported that Richardson was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to 2339 Emory Street on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at approximately 9:20 p.m., in reference to an altercation where a subject had been stabbed. While in route to the scene, officers were notified that the victim was being transported to Newberry County Memorial Hospital by a personal vehicle.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as Jamain J. Wilson, 31, of Newberry.

Richardson pled guilty on Aug. 5 and received five years in prison, with credit beginning March 21, 2019 (approximately 502 days). Judge Jocelyn Newman was the presiding judge.

