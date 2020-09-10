NEWBERRY — The 2020 Newberry Oktoberfest Virtual Vendor Fair and #SupportDowntown Receipt Contest are now open.

Both events hope to help connect customers, both in and outside of Newberry, with businesses and artists directly impacted by the Newberry Oktoberfest, annually.

The Virtual Vendor Fair, a feature of the 2020 Newberry Oktoberfest: Virtual Festival, opened on September 1 and features dozens of artisans and crafters, most of whom hail from Newberry. Interested shoppers are encouraged to visit www.newberryoktoberfest.com/virtual-vendor-fair and follow the links to peruse the many sales and discounts offered to shoppers from the Newberry Oktoberfest.

“Many visitors to the annual event shop the Oktoberfest Artists and Crafters on Main Street for holiday and Christmas gifts. We wanted to find a way to keep our shoppers connected with those vendors, and even introduce them to a few new ones as they shop for the season online. All of our listed artists and craftsmen meet our 100 percent handmade qualification and many this year are from right here in Newberry. You can truly shop Newberry first with the Virtual Oktoberfest this year,” said Mary Alex Kopp, Tourism and Events manager and lead organizer of the festival.

In addition to the Virtual Vendor Fair, Newberry Oktoberfest is connecting customers with downtown small businesses via the #SupportDowntown Receipt Contest. Open now through the end of the month of September, all are encouraged to shop downtown and collect receipts.

Shoppers are asked to bring their receipts to the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation, and Tourism office at 1323 College Street. Upon delivery of their receipts, office staff will take the entrants name and phone number. Each receipt is considered an entry.

“We want to remind folks that downtown is still here, and ready to serve you. We hope the #SupportDowntown Receipt Contest will get people back in the doors of downtown’s businesses. Any September receipt from any of downtown’s small businesses is welcome,” Kopp said. “Come downtown for lunch or a coffee, purchase some groceries, gifts, and goodies, even get your hair and nails done. Each receipt counts in the contest.”

Kopp says digital receipts are also accepted.

“Many of our downtown businesses are offering digital services in their online stores. The Newberry Oktoberfest is often visited by people from outside of the City of Newberry and because you can shop downtown Newberry online and have products delivered to your door, you can also participate in our #SupportDowntown Receipt Contest from anywhere,” she said. “Just email us your digital receipt to prt@cityofnewberry.com, and you’re in.”

Three lucky winners will be selected at the end of the month and each will receive a downtown gift card prize pack valued at $100.

For more information contact Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism at (803) 321-1015 or visit www.cityofnewberry.com/events.

Follow the City of Newberry on Facebook, www.facebook.com/cityofnewberry, on Twitter @CityofNewberry, and on Instagram @CityofNewberrySC.