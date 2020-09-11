Community remembers Councilman Goudelock

City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tempore Zebbie Goudelock passed away on September 3. Courtesy photo Councilman Zebbie Goudelock cuts the ribbon for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Dr. Ulysses S. Gallman Park for park renovations completed in 2016. Courtesy photo Councilman Zebbie Goudelock (third from left) along with other members of council and city staff at the groundbreaking for the city’s recreation complex in 2018. Courtesy photo Councilman Zebbie Goudelock (right), along with Councilman Edwin Wicker and Miss Newberry 2020, Peyton Worley. Courtesy photo Zebbie Goudelock (third from left) during an NAACP event with other Newberry County elected officials. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tempore Zebbie Goudelock passed away on September 3. Goudelock served on City Council for almost 30 years, beginning in October 1990.

During his time on council, Goudelock, 68, represented District Three in the city and served as the Mayor Pro Tempore on City Council for many years. His favorite aspect of Newberry, he said, was living in a community with a “community first” atmosphere and friendly personalities.

He graduated from Gallman High School, Friendship Jr. College (Rock Hill), attended Newberry College and completed his education at Gupton-Jones College of Mortuary Science in Atlanta, Ga.

In 1973, prior to earning his degree, he began assisting the staff of T.A. Williams Funeral Home, now Wilson Funeral Home, where he later became manager and director. He was a member of the South Carolina Morticians Association and The National Funeral Directors Association. Goudelock was named Professional of the Year in 2017 by the South Carolina Morticians Association for Congressional District Three.

Service Activities of Goudelock included time on the Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority Board, GLEAMNS Human Resource Commission, Central Midlands Council of Governments and former chairperson of the Selective Service Board representing District Three in the Upstate. He was a member of Saint Matthew Baptist Church in Newberry where he served as chairman of the Deacon Board, treasurer and superintendent of Sunday School.

Goudelock’s colleagues on City Council all remember him as being a true gentleman, kind hearted and a mentor.

“Zebbie Goudelock was one of the finest, warm-hearted and nicest persons I have ever known. Zebbie had friends everywhere he went because he genuinely cared about people,” said Mayor Foster Senn. “He was a trailblazer as one of the first two African-Americans on Newberry City Council. His leadership helped lead to many major improvements in Newberry in the last three decades. Zebbie loved his hometown and its people and was dedicated to them. I have sat beside Zebbie at every City Council meeting I have ever attended, which is 15 years. I have appreciated his advice, his counsel, his leadership and most of all his friendship. He has a great legacy of accomplishments and kindness.”

“It was my distinct pleasure to work with Zebbie with all of his experience on council. He was a true gentleman and will be missed terribly,” said Councilman David DuBose.

“Mr. Goudelock, affectionately known to me as ‘Mr. G.’ He was my mentor, my community historian and most of all, my friend. He was known all over the state for his kind words and his kind heart. I will miss our conversations; I will miss his advice and I will miss his encouragement. Along with Mr. John Caldwell, Mr. Goudelock inspired me to go into local politics. I will forever be grateful for all that he taught me. Now that he is gone, there is a void in my life that will never be filled. I miss you Mr. G,” said Councilman Lemont Glasgow.

“We will miss Zebbie’s guidance and leadership. It was an honor and a privilege to work with him on City Council,” said Councilman David Force.

“He was a very wise man and often offered his advice, especially when I’d just been elected to council. I looked up to him almost as a mentor when I first got on. He was a good friend and will surely be missed greatly,” said Councilman Edwin Wicker.

“Councilman Goudelock was a very compassionate and professional man. He worked hard serving the needs of families during their times of bereavement, as well as a longtime councilman. He was a soft spoken and positive person. His smile was simply contagious. If there was anything that he could do to help someone, he gave it his best shot. I have had many conversations over the years with Councilman Goudelock, and from those conversations, I was led to continue to know, and believe, that all things are possible. He didn’t want to take credit for things, because he knew that his work spoke for itself. When we would depart after a conversation, I would always tell him to take care of himself and to tell Mrs. G (his wife Mrs. Alvena Goudelock) hello — whom I had the privilege of working with in the Newberry School District,” Councilwoman Jackie Holmes said.

Past and present City of Newberry managers recalled Goudelock’s professionalism and leadership, as well.

“Zebbie Goudelock was a pillar of the community and someone I could always look to for perspective and guidance on council. His calm and steady leadership saw Newberry through much growth and success; he will be greatly missed by all and I will certainly never forget Mr. Goudelock’s positive presence on council,” said City Manager Matt DeWitt.

“I was saddened to hear of Zebbie Goudelock’s passing. Newberry has lost a true gentleman and a caring and selfless council member and citizen. Working with him was a pleasure, and his calm and steady leadership will be missed,” said Eric Budds, former city manager from 2000 to 2010.

“I had the pleasure of working for Zebbie for 12 of the 30 years that he served on city council. Zebbie was a true gentleman — always professional, always dignified, and always positive no matter the circumstances. What I appreciated most about him was how genuinely kind and caring he was. Newberry has lost a great leader and an even greater person,” said Jeff Shacker, city manager 2009-2013.

City of Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin said the city and community has lost a very humble and caring person.

“He was always upbeat and dedicated to the causes of the community that he served with pride and compassion,” he said.

Councilman Goudelock’s legacy extended outside of the City of Newberry government into Newberry County.

Henry Livingston, chairman of Newberry County Council, said Goudelock was a great man who sacrificed a lot for the community.

“He was always very loyal and tried to make things better for this community and city. He was always a great team player, always had a smile. A true gentleman in every sense of the word. When you talk about politicians, you don’t see him as a politician — you see him as someone who is out trying to make a difference for this community. Definitely will be greatly missed and his shoes may be filled, but they will never be replaced,” he said.

“Zebbie was the consummate professional and gentlemen. He was one of the cleanest dressers I ever knew. Even when he was casual, he looked like he stepped out of a magazine. I always told Zebbie that I wanted him to recite the beautiful soliloquy he used at the end of a service when it was my time to be called home. He was a man of service and kindness. He shall be missed,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

“On behalf of the Chamber of Commerce, we express sympathy to the Goudelock family. Not only are we losing a long-time leader in the City of Newberry, but also a leader in the small business community,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

Barbara Chapman, executive director of the Newberry County Literacy Council, said Goudelock’s vision, energy, motivation and commitment to the community will continue to make Newberry a great place to live.

“Over his tenure, he has voted for and advocated for numerous matters. The City of Newberry has improved dramatically since he first stepped into the role of a city council member. It would be impossible to list all the work he has done in pursuit of a better Newberry,” she said. “Of all his many talents, there is one that I particularly appreciate. He has taken his commitment to seeking public input extremely seriously. Even in chaotic issues, Zebbie remained committed to public discourse. I have seen him show incredible patience and sincerity when handling even the most heated situations. It’s an example that I wish all community leaders will follow — and even an example that I hope to follow in my personal life.”

Carlton L. Kinard, parenting coordinator at Newberry Elementary School and president Newberry County Branch of NAACP, remembers Goudelock as an extraordinary servant leader who had the City of Newberry’s best interest at heart.

“Councilman Goudelock was my councilman in District Three. Whenever I had a problem or needed something taken care of, I knew I could reach out to Councilman Goudelock and it was going to be taken care of immediately. As I matriculated through the political realm, I leaned and adhered to the advice given by Councilman Goudelock. I can truly say that I continue to adhere to his words of wisdom as we continue to do the much-needed work for our community as the president of the Newberry County Branch of NAACP,” Kinard said. “Councilman Goudelock worked tirelessly with input and participation in our city educational programs and with the GLEAMNS Education Program. His record truly shows that he had no boundaries in working for the people and the community. A memorable act for me was when Councilman Goudelock helped with fundraising efforts for the ‘Rocket Auction’ and attended the Black History Living Wax Museum at Newberry Elementary School.”

Kinard ended by saying the City of Newberry is a better place because of the leadership of Goudelock.

“Well done thy good and faithful servant, well done. Mrs. Alvena and the entire Goudelock family are in my thoughts and prayers,” he said.

Wayne Pratt Sr., of Pratt Funeral Home, said Goudelock was a friend to a lot of people, and was a friend if you needed it.

“He would drop whatever he was doing to try and help you in your time of need. He was an advisor to a lot of people, a lot of people talked to him for advice, counseled a lot of people when they were hurting with the loss of a loved one,” he said. “As a funeral director, he helped plan and organize funerals for their loved ones. I think being a funeral director or a mortician was a big part of Zebbie — allowed him to bring peace to people when they were hurting after they lost someone they loved. He will truly be missed by many people, friend to many people, he was a friend to me.”

Pratt added that Goudelock will truly be missed and God has gained another angel.

Doggett Whitaker, of Whitaker Funeral Home, said he knew Goudelock as a caring man and a man who was a true professional.

“He cared about the families that he served, but he also cared about all the people of Newberry. Zebbie set a high standard of excellence in all that he was involved with. All of us at Whitaker Funeral Home will remember Zebbie Goudelock for his contributions to his profession and for his contributions to the City of Newberry,” he said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.