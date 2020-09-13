Auditor sets the 2020 Tax Levy

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Auditor Donna Lominack set the 2020 Tax Levy for all County and School Bonded Indebtedness Purposes at 367 mills during the Sept. 2 Newberry County Council meeting.

Lominack said the 2020 Tax Levy for School Ordinary Purposes was set by the Newberry County Board of Education per a letter dated Aug. 14, 2020, which stated in part, “the 2020 School Ordinary Tax Levy be set at 180.0 mills.

Per County of Newberry Budget Ordinance, Lominack recommended County Council levy 119.4 mills for County Ordinary Purposes and 0.0 mills for Reserve Fund Purposes; 2020 County Lease Purchase – levy 5.0 mills; 2013 A Santee Cooper – levy 0.1 mill; County General Obligation Bonds of 2020 A – levy 1.4 mill; County General Obligation Bond of 2020 B – levy 0.6 mill; County General Obligation Bonds of 2018 C – levy 0.6 mill. Per County of Newberry Budget Ordinance, No.04-15-20, Lominack recommended County Council levy 6.9 mills for Community Services: for a total 2020 levy for County Purposes of 134.0 mills.

For school purposes – The Newberry County Board of Education has levied 180.0 mills for School Ordinary purposes for 2020-21 Fiscal Year. For School General Obligation Bonds of 2020, levying 53.0 mills for a total 2020 levy for School Purposes of 233.0 mills.

“The total levy for County Purposes is 134.0 mills and for School Purposes is 233.0 mills. The total 2020 Tax Levy for both County and School Purposes is 367.0 mills,” Lominack said. “The anticipated value of one mill for the 2020-21 Fiscal year for County Purposes is $145,447, for School Purposes (Bonds) is $150,952 and for School Purposes (School Operating) is $94,904.”

According to County Administrator Wayne Adams, at 134.0 mills, the total of all levies under council’s control is at its lowest point since 2005, when it was 128.7 mills. Since 2005, this total has been as high as 159.0 mills, that being in 2008.

“The 25.0-mill reduction from 2008 levels represents a 15.7 percent drop in the tax rate,” he said.

In other business, Newberry County Council approved a joint partnership with the City of Newberry for a Civic Leadership Academy.

According to Adams, the city is launching this program to make interested residents aware of opportunities to serve local government in both paid and voluntary capacities (employment, boards, commissions, volunteer programs, etc.).

“If the county participates, our opportunities would be showcased as well. This first iteration of the academy will involve eight evening sessions, each lasting from one to two hours in length,” he said.

The sessions would be led by Charles Weathers of the Weathers Group, according to Adams.

“Weathers can be described as a consultant and motivational speaker. Though the stated purpose of the sessions is to introduce various aspects of local government to residents, it is likely that the participating local governments will learn a lot about how their residents view them as institutions: open or closed, helpful or bureaucratic, understood or mysterious.” Adams said.

The total cost of the program is $20,000. The city requested the county contribute $10,000, if the county wants to be part of this pilot program of civic engagement.

Councilwoman Harriett Rucker said she thinks this is a great opportunity for the community, and may help them appoint people to their various boards and committees.

Councilman Henry Livingston added that he is currently needing someone in an appointment, but is finding it hard to get someone to volunteer. He added that maybe if they get more people understanding why it is important to volunteer for the their various boards, it may be a good thing.

Councilman Kirksey Koon asked if the other council members believed this would help them get volunteers for their various boards, to which they said yes.

Council approved the partnership after Reeder made a motion and Rucker seconded.

Other business:

• Council approved the second reading an ordinance that amends a previous lease-purchase ordinance to allow for purchasing three heart monitors for use by rescue squads, rather than two. The funding is available within the original borrowing amount, according to Adams.

• Council approved the second reading of an ordinance that provides for the lease purchase of the following equipment items, which Council has approved as part of the FY 20-21 budget: one EMS ambulance remount $174,000, one pumper/tanker firetruck $325,000, two heart monitors $70,000, one motor grader $229,500, two vehicles for school resource officers $80,000. The total is $878,500.

• Council approved the second reading of an ordinance that creates the JB Fulmer Court Special Tax District. According to Adams, on July 14, 2020, by a margin of 14-1, voters residing on JB Fulmer Court approved the creation of a special tax district for the purpose of maintaining their unpaved roadway. The approved referendum called for a not-to-exceed $150 annual uniform service charge to offset expenses incurred by the county in providing this service.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.