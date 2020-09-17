Additional arrest made from July 4 shooting

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Police Department made an additional arrest in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on July 4, near the Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Jamaal Leconzia Holley, 21, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

As we reported on July 8, officers with the City of Newberry were dispatched to Evans Street, near Newberry County Memorial Hospital, Saturday, July 4 in reference to shots being fired, according to the incident report from the City of Newberry Police Department. Officers were advised that subjects in a burgundy Nissan Altima and a red Ford Crown Victoria were firing shots at each other, according to the report.

Witnesses, according to the report, said that the shooting occurred around Evans Street, and the subjects drove through the ER parking lot firing at each other.

Six other individuals were charged on July 4:

• Rondarius Rasheed Davis, 21, of Newberry, has been charged with breach of peace high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

• Jalen Deran Glymph, 20, of Fountain Inn, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, breach of peace high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

• Dequan Malik Cooper, 19, of Newberry, was charged with simple possession of marijuana, breach of peace high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

• Jamerris Tyshon Farrow, 20, of Newberry, was charged with breach of peace high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

• Antonio Malik Washington, 23, of Newberry, was charged with possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute, breach of peace high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

• Tyrone Mikwayn Etheredge, 22, of Newberry, was charged with breach of peace high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of firearm, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

