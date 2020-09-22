VentureSouth surpasses $50 million invested

GREENVILLE – VentureSouth has announced a major milestone, as the early-stage investment group has now invested more than $50 million in early-stage companies in the southeast.

Recently announced investments in Threatswitch and Altis Biosystems, along with several other new and existing portfolio companies this summer, pushed VentureSouth past $50 million in capital deployed into 76 early-stage companies since its inception with the Upstate Carolina Angel Network in 2008.

“Investing $50 million in early state companies in the southeast is an important milestone for us. We work hard to fill the capital gap for entrepreneurs in our region, and we are grateful for our investors who have supported these companies that are making a real impact in communities across the southeast — and beyond. We look forward to continuing our efforts to ‘Make Money. Have Fun. Do Good.’ As we prepare to deploy our next $50 million,” said Charlie Banks, VentureSouth managing director and long-time Newberry resident.

Banks also runs a VentureSouth office in downtown Newberry.

VentureSouth’s portfolio includes companies across the Carolinas and from Virginia to Florida, spanning a broad range of industries from software to healthcare to industrial technologies, and ranging from pre-revenue start-ups to billion-dollar-valuation “unicorns” led by a diverse cross-section of entrepreneurs.

High profile investments made by the group include Proterra, the electric bus manufacturing company based in Greenville, and Burlingame, Calif.; Target Pharma, the clinical trial data management company based in Chapel Hill, N.C.; and Avadim Health, the dermatology products company that employs several hundred people in Asheville, N.C.

Other investments include earlier-stage and lower-profile, but nonetheless highly impactful companies. A few examples include Sharpen Health in Spartanburg, which provides mental health resiliency resources; Emrgy in Atlanta, which is reinventing distributed hydropower; and Atlas Organics, which provides food and organic waste collection and composting projects across the southeast.

In total, VentureSouth companies have raised over a billion dollars in follow-on capital and employ over 2,000 people — and have also generated significant investment returns for VentureSouth members.