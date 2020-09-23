Whitmire man charged with sexually assaulting a minor

WHITMIRE — According to a release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, a Whitmire man is in custody for sexually assaulting a minor in Whitmire.

Martin Lee Dickert, 37, of Sims Street, in Whitmire, was arrested by investigating deputies after receiving a complaint that he sexually assaulted a child that was under the age of 10, according to the NCSO. Deputies were able to make the charges through witness statements and forensic investigations, the release states.

Dickert is charged with criminal sexual assault to a minor, first degree and sexual exploitation of a child, first degree. He was denied bond on both charges and is jailed at the Newberry County Detention Center. It is anticipated that the case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children.

Sheriff Lee Foster complimented the initial response by the deputies and the follow-up by the investigative team in an investigation that is difficult in which to deal.

“Disgusting” Foster said regarding the incident.