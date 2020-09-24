Eat like its Oktoberfest, at home

NEWBERRY — Although the traditional Newberry Oktoberfest will not be taking place this year due to COVID-19, the festival will still happen virtually, and just because the festival is virtual doesn’t mean you cannot stuff yourself with German food.

The staff of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, specifically Tourism and Events Manager Mary Alex Kopp, have worked with restaurants and bars in Downtown Newberry to provide residents and those passing through a chance to eat like it’s Oktoberfest.

“When we were initially discussing the physical event and making it virtual, food and beer of course came up at our office. Our office staff were thinking, how can we have an Oktoberfest without food and beer?” said Kopp.

The short answer, you cannot. However, Kopp knew that and said, “I think we can have it with food and beer, we just have to get creative.” From that idea Oktoberfest To-Go came about.

The Newberry Oktoberfest offers a big benefit to sales and marketing for downtown’s restaurants, according to Kopp.

“Typically, the physical Oktoberfest is a big day for them. Things the way they are, we want to help them to make the revenue they’d make in a normal year,” she said.

So, PRT reached out to the bars and restaurants individually and asked if they’d be willing to participate in the City of Newberry’s virtual festival by offering German style beers and specials.

“We came up with this idea of beer and food specials to go, we’ve got 12 of our downtown restaurants and bars participating,” Kopp said.

If you go to, www.newberryoktoberfest.com/1-taste-of-oktoberfest you will see options for the taste of Oktoberfest (the food), the Biergarten to go (the beer), and recipes for making Oktoberfest at home.

If you want to try and make your own Oktoberfest, the City of Newberry has provided options with multiple recipes. Kopp said they have included famous Oktoberfest recipes anyone can try, they’ve also included the Newberry County style liver nips.

For those who don’t like cooking, or need a break from the kitchen, all items offered on the Oktoberfest To-Go are offered carry out or dine-in — depending on the customer’s comfort level.

So, let’s take a virtual stroll downtown and take a taste of what is being offered on the menu. First, Kopp points out that while the virtual festival itself is two full weeks, not all restaurants will be offering their specials for that same period of time.

“We have some restaurants that are open for the last half of the week and others are open every day,” she said. “Our whole purpose in doing this is to meet the restaurants where they are.”

Remember, the following is just a sampling of what each restaurant will offer. To see the full menu, visit the Oktoberfest website. Contact information can also be found for each individual restaurant and bar online.

Cabana Cafe

For one day (October 1) you’ll have a chance to sample Cabana Cafe’s Oktoberfest menu. Kopp said they will be offering their famous — and it is famous — Smoked Gouda mac and cheese, along with some other traditional items.

“This is the only time of year she will offer this dish, so get it now or wait another year,” Kopp said.

Figaro: The Dining Room:

For the first weekend in October (Oct. 2-4) Figaro: The Dining Room will be offering their Oktoberfest menu. Their menu will include pork schnitzel with cheese sauce, Kopp said they are the only restaurant offering schnitzel. She added that they will also have Chef John Worthington’s German potato salad, which she said he is well known for.

The Gallery Tea Room:

They will have specials the two weekends during the virtual festival (Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 2-3). They will have a full Oktoberfest themed meal, including strudel and a full German meal, all made in house.

“They are also offering a special fall themed tea — only being offered on Oct. 3, by reservation only. Let me tell you, seats will go fast,” Kopp said.

Genesis Hub:

While not necessarily German, Genesis Hub will be in the spirit of Oktoberfest and offering discounts Sept. 29 and Oct. 1-3. Kopp said they will be honoring the German woman (Amalie Auguste Melitta Liebscher) who invented the coffee filter as well.

The Grille on Main:

For one day (Oct. 3) you’ll have a chance to get the Grille’s traditional bratwurst plate with sauerkraut.

“The Grille on Main is a mainstay of Oktoberfest and this is their traditional dish,” Kopp said.

Laila’s Place:

Now through October 3, you can get Oktoberfest specials at Laila’s Place. They will offer a two hot dog box, which Kopp said is perfect for families with kids celebrating Oktoberfest.

Steelhorse Smokehouse:

For one day (Oct. 3) you’ll have the chance to get two food items you cannot get anywhere else — Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese and currywurst.

“Currywurst is my favorite German wurst dish,” Kopp said with excitement.

Steven W’s:

For the two weekends of the virtual event (Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 2-3) you’ll have a chance to try Steven W’s traditional peppers, onions and sauerkraut.

With this plethora of options, do not limit yourself to just one location and one day, Kopp said. With such a variety of options and days to choose from, why would you?

“Shop multiple places over multiple days. If you have a large family at home, you can make one big meal with all kinds of food from all kinds of places. Stretch it out to the weekend and start again,” Kopp said.

For those 21 and over, you can also partake in the Biergarten. Kopp said this is a little different with these beers being widely available throughout the weeks of the virtual festival and for much of October.

“We do recommend people who are going to do the Biergarten to call ahead and make sure the beer is in stock. Also, please drink responsibly and do not drink until you are home and not driving,” Kopp said.

The Biergarten To-Go menu has full descriptions of the flavor and profile of each beer. But, let’s take a look of some popular beers at each location.

Figaro Market:

They will have five Oktoberfest themed beers, one of them — which Kopp said they are already getting messages asking about — is the Catawba Brewing King Don Pumpkin Ale.

“Every year at Oktoberfest Pumpkin Ale is very popular because, well, ‘tis the season,” she said.

Half Full Coffee and Wine:

Kopp said they will be offering both beer and wine, including a wine tasting. The Augustiner Edelestoff stands out at Half Full because of its floral aroma that is discussed in the description.

“Half Full being primarily a wine bar, the Augustiner is the beer chosen by wine drinkers. If you like crisp floral wines that are a little dry, you’ll really like this beer,” she said.

Lancero Lounge:

Kopp said they will be offering seven to 10 Oktoberfest themed beers. At the time of this article, the city was still waiting on more details.

Martin St. Beer Parlor:

Kopp said this is the spot for domestic beers, you have a couple of options of how you want to purchase including by the half gallon or gallon in draft form.

Steelhorse Smokehouse:

Steelhorse will be offering a crowd favorite, Schofferhofer — also known as the grapefruit beer. This is the beer many fell in love with two years ago when the Newberry Jaycees introduced it to Newberry Oktoberfest at the charity Biergarten.

“Every year it sells out fast,” Kopp said.

Something else worth noting in terms of beer, Steelhorse and Figaro Market are both offering Hofbrau, a German import from Munich that is the official beer of the Munich Oktoberfest.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.