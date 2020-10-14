Additional suspect charged, one wanted in Holloway Street homicide

Rinehart

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Police Department has arrested a fifth suspect and is seeking a sixth in connection with a homicide that occurred on September 26 on Holloway Street in Newberry.

Trevon Joe Rinehart, 21, of Gray Street in Newberry, was taken into custody on Oct. 8. He was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

Rinehart’s arrest is the most recent in the investigation. Police Chief Roy McClurkin said investigators with the Newberry Police Department have been busy interviewing witnesses and following up on leads which led to Rinehart being developed as a suspect in the homicide case.

The Newberry Police Department is also looking for an additional suspect involved in the case. Jalen Derand Glymph, 21, of Arbor Crest Court in Fountain Inn, is wanted on charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature associated with the case.

McClurkin said Glymph is considered to be armed and dangerous. If located, members of the community are advised to avoid contact with him and call 911 immediately.

As we reported on Sept. 30, officers with the City of Newberry Police Department were dispatched to Holloway Street in the City of Newberry the night of Saturday, Sept. 26, in response to gunshots and a person who sustained a gunshot wound.

Once on scene, officers located Carolyn Dawkins Sims, 72, at 2341 Holloway Street, who told officers that two vehicles — a car and a truck — were shooting and she was struck as she was getting out of her vehicle.

Sims was transported to Prisma Health Richland Trauma Center. While in route, she went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the trauma center a short time later.

We reported on Sept. 30 that four suspects had been taken into custody. The following suspects were charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature: Terrance Christopher Dukquan Abrams, 22, of Upper Lane in Newberry; Kiddiocus Dajohn Johnson, 29, of Beisel Road in Newberry; Oshavius Markeis Johnson, 17, also of Beisel Road; and a 16-year-old juvenile.

As we reported on July 8, Glymph was one of multiple suspects that was charged in a July 4 shooting that took place near the Newberry County Memorial Hospital. According to the incident report from the City of Newberry Police Department, officers with the City of Newberry were dispatched to Evans Street, near Newberry County Memorial Hospital, that Saturday afternoon in reference to shots being fired. Officers were advised that subjects in a burgundy Nissan Altima and a red Ford Crown Victoria were firing shots at each other, according to the report.

Witnesses, according to the report, said the shooting occurred around Evans Street, and the subjects drove through the ER parking lot firing at each other.

From that investigation, Glymph was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, breach of peace high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

According to Sheriff Lee Foster, Glymph received a $500 bond for the drug paraphernalia charge; a $647 bond for the simple possession of marijuana charge; and a $100,000 bond for the other charges.

Foster said Glymph made bond on Aug. 3.

If anyone has information on Glymph’s whereabouts, contact the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All tips will remain anonymous.