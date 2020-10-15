Scavenger hunt fun in Newberry

Stephanie Amick found a hidden pig in Astwood Park. Courtesy of the City of Newberry Al Shealy found a hidden pig in Marion Davis Park. Courtesy of the City of Newberry Christina Henricks found a hidden pig on the Greenway Trail in Willowbrook Park. Courtesy of the City of Newberry Moses Grooms found a hidden pig along the Palmetto Trail. Courtesy of the City of Newberry Rebecca Cleavenger found a hidden pig at The Newberry Observer. Courtesy of the City of Newberry Shannon Smith found a hidden pig in the Japanese Garden. Courtesy of the City of Newberry

NEWBERRY — As part of the Newberry Oktoberfest virtual festival 2020 participants were invited to compete in a scavenger hunt across the City of Newberry.

Scavenger hunt clues were posted to the City of Newberry’s Facebook and Instagram stories for their regular Walkin’ Wednesday weekly series. The scavenger hunt theme was for participants to find a lucky, New Year, German marzipan pig at various popular locations across the city limits.

Per the Newberry Oktoberfest website, in the German language, Schwein gehabt or “having a pig” means being lucky. Giving away little porkies made of sugar and almond paste is a New Year’s tradition meant for good fortune.

Marzipan is a confection consisting primarily of sugar or honey and almond meal, sometimes augmented with almond oil or extract. This candy treat has origins not only in Germany, but Spain and Italy as well.