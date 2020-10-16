City of Newberry offers Halloween alternative

NEWBERRY – Pull out your Halloween costume and join the City of Newberry for a safe alternative to the traditional trick-or-treating festivities in Newberry.

On Halloween night, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., City of Newberry staff will be present at the Newberry Recreation Complex, 1786 Glenn Street Extension, to host a drive-through Halloween candy exchange with members of the community. To participate, residents are invited to drive through a marked route at the complex and remain in their car while Halloween treats are passed safely through the car’s window and dropped into each child’s goody bag they bring from home.

While the City’s Recreation Complex is normally open until 8 p.m., the park will close at 3 p.m. on October 31 in preparation for the drive-through event. Those participating will not be able to enter the park until 5:30 p.m.

All participants must remain in their vehicles and no walk-ups will be allowed. Candy is encouraged to be for participants of less than 13 years of age. For the safety of city staff and participants, masks are encouraged by those interacting in the exchange of Halloween candy.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said the city realized there may be those in the community that do not feel comfortable taking their household to trick-or-treat in the usual capacity, as well as many homes that may choose not to offer candy at their doors this year. City staff wanted to provide a safer alternative for households to enjoy the holiday together.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goody bags are distributed while continuing to social distance are deemed a moderate risk activity for the Halloween holiday. A list of low, moderate and high-risk activities can be found by visiting the CDC’s website, www.cdc.gov.

Organizations within the community have donated Halloween candy to the cause in support of providing this activity for families. Residents who may not be hosting trick-or-treaters at their homes this year, but would also like to donate as a means of holiday participation, are invited to drop off sealed, unopened bulk packages of candy or a monetary donation to the Newberry Police Department (1507 Nance Street), Newberry Fire Department (1041 Wilson Road) or City Hall (1330 College Street). Donations must be delivered by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.