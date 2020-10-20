Law enforcement searching for suspect involved in home invasion

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Sheriff’s deputies, South Carolina Law Enforcement agents, DNR officers, and S.C. Highway Patrol are looking for a person involved in a home invasion, according to a release from the NCSO.

The home invasion took place on Dennis Dairy Lane, just outside of Newberry. The suspect approached the homeowner and tied her up, subsequently taking her vehicle, according to the NCSO.

A S.C. DNR agent spotted the vehicle on S.C. Hwy. 34, just west of Silverstreet, according to the NCSO. Deputies and a SCHP trooper attempted to stop the stolen vehicle and the suspect drove into a pasture and fled into a wooded area, according to the NCSO. SLED bloodhounds and helicopter are on the way to track the suspect, who is considered armed and very dangerous, per the NCSO.

The NCSO asks that if you live in the Silverstreet area near Green Acres and Moses G Road to take precautions by locking all cars and locking all doors.

The suspect is described as a white male with salt and pepper hair, approximately 5’5” wearing a camouflaged jacket and having a black bandana over his face.

DO NOT APPROACH THIS MAN. CALL 911.