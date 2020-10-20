Walter Shealy III ranked fourth in Angus registrations

NEWBERRY — Walter Shealy III, Newberry, ranked as the fourth largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in South Carolina with the American Angus Association® during fiscal year 2020, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, Association chief executive officer.

Angus breeders across the nation in 2020 registered 305,531 head of Angus cattle.

“Despite a challenging year, our Angus breeders continue to see strong demand for Angus genetics,” McCully said. “Our members are committed to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry that maintain our long-held position as an industry leader.”

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. The Association provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers.