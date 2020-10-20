Suspect identified in home invasion, still sought

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is announcing a person has been identified in the home invasion last night on Dennis Dairy Lane, just south of Newberry.

Investigators have issued arrest warrants for Tracy Glenn Parsons, 51, with a last known address of Clinton Heights, Whitmire, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators used a combination of forensic sciences and human intelligence to identify the suspect, according to the release from the NCSO. Parsons is also wanted for charges out of Laurens County, Whitmire, and Parole, Probation and Pardon Services, according to the NCSO.

The release from the NCSO said Parsons has a record and has not long been out of prison. Parsons has not been located at the time of this release.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Parsons entered a property off Dennis Dairy Lane and confronted the homeowner, according to the NCSO. He assaulted the male homeowner, hitting him with a pistol and tying him up, the release further stated. The suspect then went into the house and assaulted the female homeowner with a pistol, tying her up, and stealing a small amount of cash, according to the NCSO. He then took the keys to the victims’ car and fled.

A short time later, the suspect entered a convenience store in Silverstreet and left toward Greenwood, according to the NCSO. A DNR agent and SCHP trooper saw the vehicle on S.C. 34, just west of Silverstreet, and attempted to stop the suspect. He fled for a short distance and turned into a mature soybean field and fled on foot. Deputies and SLED agents joined in the search with dogs and a helicopter. After a lengthy search, the suspect’s trail was lost in a heavily wooded area near the Saluda River. Deputies and SLED Agents remained in the area for the remainder of the day, according to the NCSO.

Foster thanked the Sheriff’s deputies and SLED agents for working all night and all day to identify the suspect.

“If not for their dedication and desire to serve their neighbors, the case would not have progressed as it has. All of the investigating deputies refused to go home and rest until the information was pulled together,” said Foster.

Parsons is considered armed and dangerous. He should not be confronted. Call law enforcement through 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.