PAVE Prevention Coalition hosts resource fair

NEWBERRY — The PAVE (Preventing Abuse and Violence with Education) Prevention Coalition of Newberry County is hosting a free drive-through community resource fair on Saturday October 24 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. at Piedmont Technical College.

The event will be held in the parking lot with a designated drive-through area. Participants will be directed to keep the flow of traffic from congestion. Local businesses and service agencies will be set up along the route for participants to stop at and gather resources, information on programs, free giveaways, candy and more. There will also be a chance to spin for free prizes as well as free coffee from Genesis Hub, for those who are willing to take a quick community survey. There will be a QR code available for those who feel more comfortable taking the survey from their own mobile devices. Deputies from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office will be present and available to take unused or expired prescription medications, offering a safe way for community members to dispose of them.

Some of the agencies participating include:

• Newberry County Sheriff’s Office

• Newberry County Coroner’s Office

• City of Newberry Police Department

• LIFEBRIDGE

• Westview Behavioral Health

• Newberry Council on Aging

• Piedmont Tech

• Newberry County First Steps

• Newberry Hospital Newberry County DSS

• Strengthening Families Program

• Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands

• Chapin We Care Center

• Beckman Center

All participating vendors will be practicing social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitizer regularly to comply with recommended safety measures.

Any questions or concerns please contact: Kayleigh LaQuay Project Director PAVE Prevention Coalition of Newberry County (P): 803-276-5690 (E): klaquay@westviewbehavioral.org.