Newberry County pays tribute to Sgt. Jumper

City of Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin salutes the procession as it passes. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Captain Andrew Morris stands at attention as the funeral procession of Sergeant William Conley Jumper Jr. passes. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Law enforcement from across the state took part in the funeral procession on Friday. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The funeral procession was estimated to be eight to 10 miles long. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The City of Newberry Fire Department flew an American Flag over the interstate in honor of Sergeant William Conley Jumper Jr. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Every law enforcement officer in the procession had their blue lights turned on, in honor of Sgt. Jumper. Civilians were at the end of the procession and had American Flags on their vehicles as tribute.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Sergeant William Conley Jumper Jr., with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, October 20.

His funeral was held Friday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and he was buried in the Pomaria Cemetery in Pomaria.

In honor of the 28-year veteran with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, an eight to 10-mile (if not longer) funeral procession escorted Sgt. Jumper to Pomaria, in Newberry County, which was approximately a 75 mile journey.

Law enforcement and first responders here in Newberry County took part in the procession and were waiting at the interstate exit for the arrival. A fire truck with the City of Newberry Fire Department, utilizing a ladder, raised an American flag over the interstate prior to moving it over the procession as they traveled to Pomaria.

“As a first responder, it was an honor to be a part of Sgt. Jumper’s funeral procession. Even though I did not know him personally, I know that we (first responders) have a special place in our hearts for our brothers/sisters who give their all each and every day. Whether career or volunteers, the service we provide could be the last call at any given time. Sgt. Jumper paid the ultimate sacrifice and it is the least we could do as a fellow ‘brother’ servant as first responders,” said Fire Chief Keith Minick.

City of Newberry Police Chief, Roy McClurkin, was at the interstate exit along with other law enforcement officers waiting to salute the procession as it approached.

“These types of tragic events are all too often in the law enforcement family. We are one family here at the police department and we wanted to show our love and support for Sergeant Jumper’s family and the Greenville Sheriff’s Office family,” he said.

Property Police Chief, Wesley Palmore, was in Pomaria to pay his respects to the procession as it approached.

“It was an honor for the Prosperity Police Department to salute Deputy Sgt. Conley Jumper, at his funeral procession, of law enforcement motorcycles, patrol cars, and helicopters escorting this hero back to his hometown. It was also a very emotional moment for officers to witness miles and miles of blue lights escorting his family, knowing that he paid the ultimate sacrifice while keeping his community and nation safe,” he said. “I thank him for answering his calling and for the contributions to his family, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the law enforcement profession and to the citizens of the state of South Carolina.”

Sheriff Lee Foster commented on the support he saw for Sgt. Jumper during the procession.

“For the most unfortunate situation it is, it was awesome to see. The support exhibited on the processional route was inspiring and uplifting; especially in these trying times. Seeing the Pomaria-Garmany Elementary School sign acknowledging Sgt. Jumper’s service was very emotional to me. We thank all our deputies and first responders from the Emergency Services Department for their assistance (Friday),” he said.

