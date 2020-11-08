Christmas not canceled in the City of Newberry

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry is striving to provide a safe and fun environment for all to enjoy this holiday season.

With COVID-19 prevention measures in mind, the city will offer locals and visitors to the holiday décor new opportunities to experience the joy of the season. This year’s décor will feature interactive event videos accessible by QR codes placed across downtown to include Christmas musical performances, story time with Mrs. Claus, Letters to Santa, and more.

Beginning November 20, Christmas enthusiasts can experience the joy of the season with Newberry. All are invited to put on comfortable holiday pajamas, make a cup of warm cocoa or cider, and tune in at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 20 to www.newberrychristmas.com for a special premiere video of the 2020 Main Street Lights Tree Lighting Event. The show will feature special Christmas music performed by Newberry College’s elite music groups, other talented local musicians, a special message from Mayor Foster Senn, and countdown to light the town.

Following the Main Street Lights video premiere, downtown’s interactive QR coded videos will be activated. Visitors can then explore the sounds and sights of Main Street Lights as they visit various decorated locations in Downtown Newberry, as part of this hybrid holiday event model. In addition to the nightly lights, the City of Newberry is home to many more Christmas activities all season long.

Returning is the Fourth Annual Official Newberry Gingerbread Competition. Competition entries will be found 24 hours a day in the large picture windows of the Newberry Arts Center (NAC) on Main Street, directly across the street from the Community Christmas Tree. The Gingerbread creations are available for public viewing December 4 through 23. Competition categories for all ages available. Grand Prize is $500. Details on the displays and information on free entry to the competition (due November 25) can be found at www.newberrychristmas.com.

In preparation for the season; Santa of Newberry is scheduled for Santa’s Tour of Newberry. The City of Newberry Fire Department will be escorting Santa of Newberry by fire engine through different neighborhoods December 4, 11, and 18 from 5 p.m.-6 p.m., ending the weekly tours along Downtown’s Main Street at 6 p.m. Route details will be added to www.newberrychristmas.com.

All are welcome to experience the wonders of the North Pole at North Pole Nights, Friday, December 4, 11, and 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy fluttering faux snow in Memorial Park. Be sure to scan the interactive QR coded videos of the week with your smart phone or mobile device to see a special Christmas story from Mrs. Claus, provided by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber will also provide free Christmas craft baggies for the first 50 children that visit to pick up and take home from outside their office. Additionally, all children are invited to write letters to Santa to bring from home and place in the new letters to Santa mailbox. From those letters collected, Santa will reply to select notes weekly in The Newberry Observer. Children less inclined to writing mail may also call to record a message for Santa at the North Pole through local radio station, WKDK, anytime throughout the season. Santa’s messages will be played over the air. Details at www.newberrychristmas.com.

Finally, the City of Newberry is continuing the annual #AVeryBerryChristmas Photo Contest. Those wishing to participate are encouraged to take photos with family and friends, at the decorations in downtown Newberry, use the hashtag #AVeryBerryChristmas when posting to social media to be entered into the contest. Photos must be posted as “public” to be entered. One winner will be selected on December 21, 2020. Details and prize information at www.newberrychristmas.com.

For more information call 803-321-1015 or visit www.newberrychristmas.com. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).