NCSO thwarts prison contraband operation

Peterson Massey Jackson

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Four individuals have been charged by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to furnish contraband to prisoners, along with other charges.

According to a release from the NCSO, a deputy working a traffic assignment on I-26 Thursday morning, around 1:00 a.m., observed a vehicle traveling east at 105 mph. The deputy was able to catch up to the vehicle and effect a traffic stop. As the deputy was approaching the vehicle, he noticed a firearm was being concealed in the dash pocket by one of the four occupants, per the release.

In addition, the deputy could smell a strong odor believed to be marijuana emitting from the 2005 Ford Focus, according to the release.

Once backup arrived, the subjects were asked to step out of the vehicle. The deputies observed one of the suspects armed with a pistol concealed in his waistband, according to the release.

Further investigation showed that there were several packages in the back seat covered with camouflaged tape, which is consistent to a contraband smuggling operation, according to the release. The investigation revealed a large quantity of cell phones, tobacco in various states, knives, marijuana, and narcotic drugs, according to the release.

In addition to the drugs and contraband, a drone with spare batteries was in the vehicle equipped with a rope and D ring, all indicators of a prison smuggling operation, according to the NCSO. The following were illegal items found inside the vehicle as the investigation continued:

• two ounces of methamphetamine

• one pound 23 ounces of marijuana

• 10 suboxone film

• three pistols

• 10 cell phones

• $658.00 in currency

• one drone seven batteries

• two Google Chromecast for T.V.

• several phone chargers

• several lighters

• loose tobacco

An investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office determined that the items were destined for a S.C. Department of Corrections prison, according to the release.

The release further said that the drone was equipped to deliver the items of contraband into the secured part of a prison complex.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, S.C. Department of Corrections and ATF.

Sheriff Lee Foster said he is happy to be able to help in stopping illegal and dangerous items into the prison system; however, investigators are very concerned about the pistols involved.

Kristin Nicole Jackson, 24, of Pickens; Marquis Malcom Massey, 20, of Greenville; Krystian McKenzie Cohen, 20, of Roebuck; and Travell Lewis Peterson, 22, of Spartanburg have been arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

In addition, the four are charged with attempting to furnish contraband to prisoners and criminal conspiracy. Jackson was also charged with speeding 105/70 mph zone. Further charges are being determined at the time of this press release.

All subjects are in detention awaiting on bond hearings and are considered innocent until proven guilty by the courts.