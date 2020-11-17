School supply drive a success

NEWBERRY — The Rotary Club of Newberry and the Living Hope Foundation recently teamed up to gather school supplies for students at Newberry Elementary School and Boundary Street Elementary School.

John Glasgow, executive director of the Living Hope Foundation, said they gave a thousand dollars worth of donations to the supply drive. Even more school supplies were donated at drop off points, like the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

Those participating were asked to donate supplies like bookbags, crayons, glue sticks, pencils, notebook paper, etc. Some requested items, like ear buds, lap desks, computer mice, will be used with the technology each student now has in the Newberry County School District. Some donations were even on the fun side with bubbles and Play-Doh.

Thanks to the numerous donations, both schools were given multiple boxes filled with supplies.

“Rotary Club of Newberry is proud to participate with Living Hope to offer school supplies for elementary students at Newberry Elementary School and Boundary Street Elementary School. Thank you to all donors who assisted with this worthwhile project,” said Beverly Leslie, president of the Rotary Club of Newberry.

