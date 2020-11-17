Bomb threat all clear at MCMS

PROSPERITY — A late morning bomb threat caused the evacuation of all buildings at Mid-Carolina Middle School and a search of the grounds.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., the school received an email that a bomb was inside the school and would go off at a designated time. School officials followed procedures and evacuated the school.

Sheriff’s deputies, SLED agents, school administrators, and members of the Newberry County Emergency Services responded and began a preliminary search. SLED brought in explosive sniffing dogs to join the exploration of the school and the grounds for any suspicious packages or devices. After an extensive and thorough search, the area was cleared, and the students re-entered the school.

“The School District of Newberry County’s safety plan worked as it should, and the students and staff did an excellent job of orderly and well-coordinated evacuation of the school,” Sheriff Foster went on to say, “the parents of the students should be proud of how well the students reacted to this and how well behaved they were during the time of their evacuation. We are all very impressed on how the teachers and staff coordinated the plans during this event.”

School officials, deputies and SLED are performing a forensic investigation to determine the origin of the bomb threat.

“Whomever did this will suffer the full weight of the law once the investigation is completed,” said Foster.