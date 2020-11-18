Dr. Hope Rivers selected as PTC third president

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Area Commission chose Dr. Hope Rivers to serve as the college’s third president, effective January 4, 2021.

The decision was made after a nationwide search to fill the position vacated by the pending retirement of longtime president Dr. L. Ray Brooks.

“The Commission was unanimous in its selection of Dr. Rivers. We were impressed by her extensive experience in higher education leadership, as well as her proven record in technical college advocacy” said PTC Area Commission Chairman Richard Cain. “She has been instrumental in brokering strategic industry partnerships and building strong legislative relationships at the state level. Most recently, she helped develop the $17 million S.C. Workforce Industry Needs Scholarship (S.C. WINS), which has been a tremendously helpful program for our students.”

Rivers will bring to her role at PTC insights and expertise from her five years as executive vice president of the S.C. Technical College System (SCTCS), where she worked closely with President Dr. Tim Hardee on legislative and governmental affairs, as well as academic and student affairs, institutional research, accountability, dual enrollment, academic partnerships and grant management.

“I am beyond thrilled and humbled by the opportunity to serve as Piedmont Technical College’s third president,” Rivers said shortly after the decision. “Dr. Brooks has been such an exemplary and beloved leader at the college, so I have formidable shoes to fill. I am determined to support a smooth transition that honors his legacy and vision.”

Rivers holds a doctor of philosophy in educational administration and certificate in higher education leadership from the University of South Carolina. She earned her master of education and bachelor of arts in English also from the University of South Carolina.

A Riley Fellow and graduate of Leadership S.C., Rivers was named the 2019 Woman on the Move by the S.C. American Association of Community Colleges. She is a native of Whitmire, in Newberry County.

“Just having the opportunity to come back and work in the community where I grew up means the world to me,” Rivers said. “I look forward to serving Piedmont Tech’s mission to transform lives and strengthen communities through the highest-quality education.”

“The Commission is excited about what Dr. Rivers will bring to Piedmont Technical College,” Cain said. “We believe she will help us continue the great work that is already underway and that she’ll help lead the college to new heights.”