Samsung hosts Veterans Day Luncheon

NEWBERRY — On Nov. 14, Samsung Electronics Home Appliance America (SEHA) continued its tradition of local veteran support by hosting its Fourth Annual Veterans Day Luncheon in Newberry.

In previous years, veterans and their families could join SEHA for a fun-filled day of food, musical performances, and prizes. While the risks from COVID-19 would not allow that this year, Samsung was still determined to serve veterans and military families. With drive-through service held at the local Veterans Affairs Office, SEHA was able to carry out the luncheon safely by providing over 550 meals for families of up to four in each veteran’s car that attended the event.

“The appreciation we have for the local veteran community cannot be overstated,” said Annmarie Higgins, head of Human Resources at Samsung Electronics Home Appliance America. “We continuously look for ways to show our gratitude to the veteran community, and once we determined there was a safe way to continue this incredible tradition, we were thrilled to be able to continue our efforts.”

In addition to this year’s drive through event, SEHA continued their partnership with the Freedom and Hope Foundation by supplying 150 COVID kits for their veterans including masks, hand sanitizer and book bags. They also donated $5,000 to help continue their efforts of supporting local veterans.