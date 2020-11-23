Newberry/I-26/Sumter NF KOA Journey wins awards

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest family of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds, has announced that the Newberry/I-26/Sumter NF KOA Journey has earned the 2021 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award. These awards were presented Tuesday, November 17 at KOA’s Annual International Convention.

The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review.

The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.

“Our campground owners and their staffs work so hard to ensure each and every guest has a truly exceptional camping experience so it’s a pleasure to recognize this work,” said KOA President and CEO Toby O’Rourke. “Our President’s and Founder’s Awards are driven by camper feedback and, especially this year, it really points to the work that’s been done to ensure each camper has the best outdoor experience. These KOA owners have made the right investments in their campgrounds to make them the very best in North America.”

KOA is celebrating its 58th anniversary in 2020.