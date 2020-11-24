Buis completes Career Pathways Leadership Development Academy

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Trish Buis, training coordinator with the Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Economic Development and Continuing Education Division, recently completed the National Career Pathways Network (NCPN) Leadership Development Academy (LDA).

The LDA is a yearlong professional development program designed to help career pathways practitioners develop leadership skills that will equip them to better serve the broader goals of their institutions, communities and stakeholders.

Those who successfully completed the program were recognized at the NCPN Virtual Conference on Oct. 16.