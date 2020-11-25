Remain vigilant during the holiday

NEWBERRY COUNTY — As South Carolina continues to ramp up testing opportunities and capacity across the state to meet holiday testing demand, state public health officials urge South Carolinians to remain vigilant and practice known public health safety measures.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) testing locations have seen an increase in testing over the past two weeks, with some popular sites testing almost 100 residents per hour, per SCDHEC. While testing helps determine if you’re sick, masks and social distancing are critical to preventing illness from the very start.

In Newberry County, 106 people tested positive for COVID-19 from Nov. 15-Nov. 22, according to scdhec.gov.

To date, 2,046 people in Newberry County have tested positive for COVID-19 and there have been 62 deaths.

“We are encouraged to see that South Carolinians are once again stepping up to the plate and doing the right thing as we continue our fight against COVID-19,” said SCDHEC Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler. “While routine testing is key to knowing your individual health status, a negative test result doesn’t mean you can stop wearing a mask or social distancing. Face coverings and avoiding indoor group gatherings remain as important as ever.”

With COVID-19, you can be well today and ill tomorrow. Asymptomatic individuals can unknowingly carry the virus and pass it along to others who may become more severely ill if they contract the virus. To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, SCDHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reiterate that the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with. If you must travel, you should get tested before and after your trip and follow public health safety measures.

“Unfortunately, the holidays are a prime time for disease transmission to occur if we don’t take the necessary precautions for safe celebrations,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “Keep any gatherings small, spaced out, and outdoors as much as possible. Ensure that proper social distancing and mask-wearing occurs, and individuals should seriously consider the risks associated with traveling. Unfortunately, we’re seeing many infections resulting from household spread. Everyone should remember that the recommended protective measures are also important for friends and extended family visiting your home. One of the safest ways to connect with loved ones is over the phone or on another virtual platform.”

Testing and participating in case investigations and contact monitoring are important actions South Carolinians can take to prevent spread from cases that have already occurred. If you test positive for COVID-19, one of SCDHEC’s trained case investigators will call you. Information collected by SCDHEC during these phone calls is voluntary and confidential, and this information helps keep those around you safe while helping SCDHEC learn more about where the virus is occurring. .

Per scdhec.gov/covid19/holiday-tips-covid-19, people who should not attend in-person holiday celebrations:

• People with or exposed to COVID-19.

Do not host or participate in any in-person festivities if you or anyone in your household:

• Has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has not met the criteria for when it is safe to be around others.

• Has symptoms of COVID-19.

• Is waiting for COVID-19 viral test results.

• May have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

• Is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

• People at increased risk for severe illness.

If you are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, or live or work with someone at increased risk of severe illness, you should:

• Avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household.

• Avoid larger gatherings and consider attending activities that pose lower risk (as described throughout this page) if you decide to attend an in-person gathering with people who do not live in your household.

Lower-risk activities recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) include:

• Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household.

• Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others. Currently, CDC says there is no evidence to suggest that handling or consuming food is associated with COVID-19.

• Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family.

• Shopping online rather than in person. (Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Long said before you shop out of town let them help you find it locally by calling 803-276-4274.)

• Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home.

According to SCDHEC, staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, short trips by car with members of your own household with no stops along the way are considered low risk. Those traveling longer distances by car should remember that many of their favorite “stopping places” may be closed. “Drive-through only” may also mean restrooms are closed and travelers should plan accordingly. If you must travel, be aware of the risks involved.

“Newberry citizens need to continue to be cautious and smart. This is one tough virus. I think people in Newberry have done a good job through the pandemic and will continue to do so. We had a moderate spike in Newberry County earlier this month, but our numbers are down in the last week. Testing has increased in Newberry, and that’s a good thing. South Carolina is now 42nd lowest in positive rate per capita in the seven-day average so we are faring better than most other states,” said Mayor Foster Senn.